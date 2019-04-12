'Neymar Does Not Want to Leave PSG,' Says Father Amid Exit Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain fans have been told they can "sleep easy" by Neymar's father, as his son "does not want to leave."

The summer transfer window is approaching and links about the forward potentially returning to Spain have been ongoing this season.

Real Madrid or former club Barcelona would be the likely destinations were the Brazilian to leave PSG.

But Neymar Santos Sr has said his son will honour his current PSG contract, which runs to 2022, per RMC Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"The contract is long with PSG. We are only in the second season and it is not even over yet. We have a contract we are not even halfway through. These rumours of departure will always exist, we cannot have a player like Neymar without clubs dreaming about him.

"Neymar's desire to be at PSG was expressed two years ago, so the fans can sleep easy. Today, Neymar does not want to leave PSG, he wants to continue to help the club win titles."

Neymar signed for PSG from Barca for £200 million in August 2017 after a successful four-year spell at the Camp Nou.

In his opening season with the French club, the former Santos man won a domestic treble, but PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage.

This season PSG again look set to win Ligue 1 at a canter, and the Coupe de France—the final against Rennes takes place on April 27:

However, the Parisian outfit fell short in the Champions League as they suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Manchester United (U.S. only):

PSG paid big money for Neymar to help them finally become a dominant force in Europe, but it has not yet worked out.

He has been sidelined through injury for both their recent Champions League exits, to Real last year and United back in March.

The 27-year-old's departure would be a huge blow to both PSG's prospects and their status.

As such, only a huge fee would convince them to part with Neymar, and if his father is to be believed, the Brazilian is happy at the Parc des Princes anyway.