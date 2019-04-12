Eden Hazard Says 'Football Needs' Zinedine Zidane Amid Real Madrid Rumours

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has once again praised Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane amid rumours linking him with a move to the Spanish giants.

According to MailOnline's Sami Mokbel and Jonathan Spencer, Real want Hazard to push for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu if the Blues aren't prepared to negotiate on their £100 million valuation of the Belgian.



Hazard told RMC Sport (h/t Goal):

"I am not a Real Madrid player but as a supporter of Zidane, I was very happy that he came back because football needs Zidane. For Real it is good, for the supporters of Real it is good.

"But for the other teams, a bit less because Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane win a lot, so it will be difficult."

The winger is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but he would not be drawn on his future beyond the end of this season:

"My future is not something that I want to talk about right now.

"There are rumours left and right but for me, I have another month with Chelsea. And the end of the season it could be wonderful if we win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League for next year.

"We will have to give our all and after that we will see what will happen."

Zidane took charge of Real for his second spell as manager in March after Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari struggled to take the team forward following his departure last year.

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer and subsequently disappointed in La Liga—where they are 13 points off Barcelona with seven matches remaining—and exited the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax in the round of 16, Real could be in the market for a new superstar in the coming months.

Hazard would be a fine choice, as he reminded everyone with a brace against West Ham United on Monday:

The winger's first goal, in which he evaded several defenders on the way to scoring a fine solo effort, was particularly special.

Sports journalist Uche Amako and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones were quick to note that Hazard might be plying his trade in Madrid next season:

He will need to be a bit more prolific if he's to fill in for Ronaldo—he's in his seventh season at Chelsea and has yet to reach 20 goals in all competitions in a single campaign—but he has the ability to win matches at the highest level and add a spark to their play in the final third.

Hazard is evidently an admirer of Zidane's work, and that could tempt him to make the switch while he's still in his prime.