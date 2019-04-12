Romelu Lukaku: Man United Need 'More Heart and Bollocks' to Beat Barcelona

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku said Manchester United will need to play with "heart and bollocks" if they're to overturn their 1-0 deficit against Barcelona.

Barca took the lead in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and United will travel to the Camp Nou on Tuesday with their European hopes on the line.

Per Goal's Kiplagat Sang, Lukaku was asked what the Red Devils need to do in the second leg and replied:

"Taking our chances and not conceding a goal, and play with more heart and bollocks.

"We have to believe and have the desire and more quality. Be better on the ball and then you never know what can happen in football.

"I don't think we played with the same arrogance and confidence on the ball [early on]. Second half we tried and the first 20 minutes of the second half we were there. It's something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there and not concede a goal and score early."

Barcelona's goal came in the 12th minute, when Lionel Messi floated in a cross for Luis Suarez, whose header went in off Luke Shaw (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Philippe Coutinho was kept out by a fine save from David De Gea, but there wasn't a great deal of attacking quality on show from either side.

United failed to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as they did not manage to direct a single effort on target over the course of the game.

As Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette and football writer Liam Canning observed, the home side were let down by the quality of their deliveries into the box:

Chances for United could be few and far between at the Camp Nou, so the Red Devils will need to be clinical with their final ball and their finishing, as they were when they overturned a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 away win in the last round.

Lukaku scored twice at the Parc des Princes in that comeback, and his physicality and aerial prowess makes him an ideal target to aim at in the box if United plan to use their width again.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are quicker and more mobile options than the Belgian, so manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could opt for them instead if he wants a more dynamic forward line.

Barcelona will expect to be stronger at home, though, and if Messi and Suarez are back at their best, United will have plenty to think about at the other end, too.