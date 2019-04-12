Chinese F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in second practice at the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday.

The Mercedes driver posted a lap of one minute, 33.330 seconds to push Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel into second place.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third-fastest, and fans will hope all three of the top teams will be battling it out for the race win come Sunday at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Here are the full standings from Friday's second session, with defending world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing in fourth:

Hamilton spun early on in second practice, drawing a yellow flag but avoiding the gravel at Turn Two, and soon after Bottas followed suit:

The British driver recovered to better Charles Leclerc's early benchmark, but Vettel then went fastest on the soft tyres before being eclipsed by Bottas.

Leclerc, who cruelly missed out on a first race win last time out in Bahrain, had his second practice session of Friday cut short when he returned to the Ferrari garage with just under half an hour remaining.

The Italian team explained the stoppage was only precautionary:

Vettel was fastest in first practice earlier on Friday, heading Hamilton by two-tenths of a second despite being on medium tyres:

Leclerc was third ahead of Verstappen, while Bottas and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo completed the top six.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll had the only spin of the session early on at the final corner, but ended up finishing ninth-fastest with a 1:35.466.