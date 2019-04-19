Most Exciting Feuds to Look Forward to After WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

As the universal champion, Seth Rollins had to be a priority to book around. After years of Brock Lesnar holding that title hostage, the lack of a main event title scene on Raw has left a void The Beast Slayer looks to fill.

At a glance, the heel side seems disappointing, since Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre are still there and have already had plenty of matches with Rollins, so there isn't anything to be excited about with them.

However, Andrade vs. Rollins is brand new and based on his track record, El Ídolo could have amazing chemistry with the top dog on Raw. He's not quite at the world title level yet, but in the coming months, he can certainly reach that status and be a serious contender.

Sami Zayn has had some matches with Rollins in the past, but it's been a while since they've locked horns. Zayn's renewed hatred for the WWE Universe will also pair nicely with Rollins taking on the figurehead spot of The People's Champion, too.

The real potential comes in the babyface side of Raw, though.

Rollins has yet to have a match against Aleister Black or Ricochet, who have both proven themselves to be amazing in the ring and able to work with a wide range of talent. Standing across someone who knows the ropes as well as The Architect assures Rollins vs. Black and Rollins vs. Ricochet will be can't-miss matches.

The same goes for Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. They are in the upper-echelon of in-ring talent not just on the current roster, but in a broader scope. Putting them with Rollins pretty much can't disappoint.

While there may be a slump of repeat matches against Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre, once WWE allows Rollins to start working with these other names, the quality of matches on Raw will be astonishing.