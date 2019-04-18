The Best Feuds for Brock Lesnar When He Returns to WWEApril 18, 2019
The Best Feuds for Brock Lesnar When He Returns to WWE
After the past few years, the WWE Universe has grown accustomed to the idea that every time Brock Lesnar loses a championship, it's completely unknown how long he'll stay away and when or if he'll return to WWE.
Inevitably, he comes back, sooner or later, and picks a new victim to toss around the ring for about five minutes at one of the bigger events of the year like a Saudi Arabia show or something like SummerSlam.
By now, he's run through most of the roster, though—some of them enough times that it would be perfectly fine to never see them face off against each other ever again, like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
Thankfully, he's a big enough name that if WWE felt like it at any point, the brand split would be ignored. He wouldn't be stuck dealing with only one roster, as WWE would maximize his potential exposure, leaving everyone up for grabs.
So with that in mind, which Superstars would be the best options to pair up with The Beast Incarnate once he makes his triumphant return to WWE programming?
Let's take a look at some of the most interesting possibilities who may have a map that leads straight to Suplex City.
Honorable Mentions
Theoretically, there are dozens upon dozens of exciting and fresh opponents for Lesnar who haven't stood across the ring from him in a long time, if ever.
The problem, though, is that he's been booked so strong for so long that there really isn't anybody on his level, and the number of wrestlers who are a step below him is very small.
No matter how physically large someone like Konnor is, he isn't a credible threat to Lesnar in a match. Nobody will buy into a program between Lesnar and Mojo Rawley, who would be utterly destroyed with one F-5.
Therefore, this rules out the entire 205 Live division, anyone who is a complete jobber and so on. Even the people who could pose a challenge still run into some problems.
For instance, Drew McIntyre has the size to put up a fight against Lesnar and would be one of the top choices for a potential feud if a few more things happen. Namely, McIntyre would be better off if he already had an intercontinental or universal title run beforehand to help boost his credibility even more.
Also, one of those two would need to be the heel in the feud and if WWE isn't planning on turning McIntyre anytime soon, it would be counterproductive to put them together in any fashion.
Another honorable mention would be Rey Mysterio, who certainly has the clout as a multi-time former world champion and a giant-killer, but at this stage in his career, is it really beneficial for him to be ragdolled just to make Lesnar look even more dominant?
Instead, wouldn't Mysterio be better served feuding with talent he's never worked with?
Lars Sullivan would be an interesting case, so long as The Freak was WWE's intended winner, being put over in the end. Anything short of a victory would be a hindrance to his push on the main roster.
Lastly, had WWE fully tapped into the popularity of Rusev Day, The Bulgarian Brute could have been built up over this past year to be a solid enough upper-midcarder to be able to put up a good fight against Lesnar.
Currently, he's half of a failing tag team that made no sense to be put together and has no future, so that would have to change drastically and he would need to turn babyface to be considered an option for Lesnar.
Bobby Lashley
When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE last year after WrestleMania, a feud with Lesnar felt like it was obviously on the horizon. Lashley has even expressed his interest in having that match multiple times, and the nature of two big, muscular MMA fighters sparring off was easy to sell.
Strangely, despite it being a go-to option, WWE avoided it. For whatever reason that has yet to be clarified, this money match everyone saw coming was pushed aside.
Since then, Lashley had to turn heel to get a firmer spot on the roster, so if WWE were to revisit this idea in 2019, that dynamic would have to change.
Heel vs. heel with Lesnar doesn't work, as evidenced by Samoa Joe's run-in with him. All that did was make Joe a temporary de facto babyface, since Lesnar defaults into the bigger villain role all the time.
Once Lesnar disposed of him, it weakened Joe for no net gain. Lashley would suffer the same fate if he went into this as a heel.
But if he were to turn face and be built up for the next few months with a lot of wins, getting back on track after an attitude adjustment, he could be the perfect person Lesnar would want to seek out and make a statement over.
Perhaps it could be booked as Lesnar wanting somewhat of a "shoot fighter" as practice for Daniel Cormier so he can test his skills and gain momentum. Meanwhile, Lashley would want to upset that goal and prove that he's the more dominant MMA guy in WWE.
Kevin Owens
This newfound babyface character is uncharted territory for Kevin Owens, who hasn't even begun to get a stronghold on how he'll adjust his in-ring style, promos and overall presentation now that he's no longer a villain.
Once he's had enough time to work out the kinks, though, he would be a fantastic candidate to go one-on-one with Lesnar later in the year.
Not only does Owens have the size to believably lock horns with Lesnar, he's someone new and exciting for The Beast Incarnate to work with who can be trusted to put on a great match, as Owens knows what he's doing in the ring more than a good portion of the roster.
The one and only time they've had a match together was on a house show back in March 2017, so this pairing doesn't suffer from the boring repetition of another match with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles or others.
This could especially work well if the feud was built around how Owens used to call himself a prizefighter, as there are few accolades outside of championships that mean as much right now as a win over Lesnar.
Matt Riddle and the NXT Options
There is absolutely no chance—not even when Hell freeze over—that WWE would ever send Lesnar down to NXT to work a program, let alone multiple feuds, with the Superstars on the developmental brand.
However, it would be so incredibly cool if Lesnar was in NXT for at least a short stint, and this isn't a list of the most likely scenarios, but the best.
His presence would boost awareness of the brand and possibly get more casuals to want to purchase the WWE Network to see him in an entirely different environment.
It wouldn't even be that much different from his normal schedule. NXT tapes in advance, to for one date, WWE could have Lesnar show up on two or three episodes of future NXT programming.
Johnny Gargano can seemingly do no wrong, so despite their size difference, he could assuredly get a great match out of Lesnar, as could so many others like Dominik Dijakovic and even Velveteen Dream.
But the real key prize would be Matt Riddle, who has gone on the record numerous times in saying he wants to not only have a match with Lesnar, but be the one to retire him. He'll likely keep campaigning for that role as long as he can and it won't become a possibility until after his graduation to the main roster.
Once Riddle has established himself and really proven he is here to stay in WWE for the long haul, he could be one of the top prospects for Lesnar to put over, as one submission victory could put him on the map.
If that were to happen in NXT, rather than on the main roster, it would go down as one of the biggest things to ever happen on the brand and something that would give plenty of fans reason to get hooked.
This is all a pipe dream, as it may even be a stretch for Lesnar to go to SmackDown any time sooner than October, but it would be far more interesting than another match against Reigns or Randy Orton.
The Miz
On paper, The Miz stands no chance against Lesnar, so their feud would be one-sided with an obvious outcome. Still, now that he's a babyface, this may be the first time it's ever become a worthwhile match to put on.
The Miz has the gift of gab better than virtually everyone in WWE and can sell tires to someone who doesn't own a car. He's one of the few people who could cut a passionate enough promo to convince fans to tune in, rather than write this off as too easy to predict.
The A-Lister could pick a fight with Lesnar over his star treatment, passing along the frustration that he used to be the type of jerk at the top who looked down on others for his fame, but he's since seen the light and considers people like Lesnar to be scum.
Of course, he would get destroyed in the inevitable fight, but that could garner The Miz even more sympathy—especially, if he were to stand up on his own two feet after the beating, no matter how bad the struggle.
The Miz has spent his entire career being a coward who gets humiliated and this would be a subversion of that, where his courage would outshine any embarrassment and would just make him even more endearing to support as a babyface.
Shinsuke Nakamura
In 2006, Lesnar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Toukon Shidou Chapter 1 event to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
While WWE tends to act as though things that have happened in another company aren't canon and never occurred to begin with, unless convenient for a particular story, it's odd there hasn't been any attempt to put them together for another match.
Nakamura is one of the taller Superstars on the roster and, at one point, was one of the featured players poised for a top spot as a world champion.
That didn't pan out, and WWE lost track of Nakamura to an absurd and completely negligible level, so he hasn't been a viable challenger for Lesnar in nearly a year. But everyone can be rehabilitated and repackaged, including Nakamura.
All it would take is a babyface turn, a midcard title run that actually matters, and a few big wins over some established stars like Daniel Bryan and once more, Nakamura would be in a good position to fight Lesnar in a special attraction match.
Their time in Japan could be a great source of inspiration for The King of Strong Style to have a different type of fight against The Beast Incarnate than anyone else who is firmly set in the WWE style of putting matches together.
At the very least, it would give Nakamura a boost in credibility for being considered worthy enough to pair off with Lesnar, instead of just floundering in the tag team division with Rusev.
The New Day
Last, but certainly not least, is the potential to have Lesnar be one of the biggest hurdles for Kofi Kingston during his WWE Championship reign.
With the way both have been booked over the years, nobody would realistically think Kingston had any chance in beating Lesnar, which would crank up the anxiety to a maximum as people would panic that a new champion would be crowned.
Reverting to the status quo of putting a belt on Lesnar and demoting Kingston to a rank below the main event would be horrible and fans would be beyond nervous that it was in the cards, especially if Lesnar ran through Xavier Woods and Big E.
Taking out the whole New Day before an event, only to come up short with Kingston retaining would make for a massive pop and sigh of relief from the WWE Universe.
For anyone who would complain that it would ruin Lesnar, the question needs to be asked that if he never loses, what good is building him up? Having someone be unstoppable is only worth something when he's beaten, and it isn't as though Lesnar can ever be seen as anything but a top-tier legend at this point in his career.
He's bulletproof and it might be time to start sharing the wealth by using someone like Lesnar to seal the deal on Kingston as a true main event player, rather than someone who got lucky enough to become champion at the right place and at the right time.
Who would you like to see feud with Lesnar when he returns? Tell us your thoughts by leaving a comment below!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.