The Best Feuds for Brock Lesnar When He Returns to WWE

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Theoretically, there are dozens upon dozens of exciting and fresh opponents for Lesnar who haven't stood across the ring from him in a long time, if ever.

The problem, though, is that he's been booked so strong for so long that there really isn't anybody on his level, and the number of wrestlers who are a step below him is very small.

No matter how physically large someone like Konnor is, he isn't a credible threat to Lesnar in a match. Nobody will buy into a program between Lesnar and Mojo Rawley, who would be utterly destroyed with one F-5.

Therefore, this rules out the entire 205 Live division, anyone who is a complete jobber and so on. Even the people who could pose a challenge still run into some problems.

For instance, Drew McIntyre has the size to put up a fight against Lesnar and would be one of the top choices for a potential feud if a few more things happen. Namely, McIntyre would be better off if he already had an intercontinental or universal title run beforehand to help boost his credibility even more.

Also, one of those two would need to be the heel in the feud and if WWE isn't planning on turning McIntyre anytime soon, it would be counterproductive to put them together in any fashion.

Another honorable mention would be Rey Mysterio, who certainly has the clout as a multi-time former world champion and a giant-killer, but at this stage in his career, is it really beneficial for him to be ragdolled just to make Lesnar look even more dominant?

Instead, wouldn't Mysterio be better served feuding with talent he's never worked with?

Lars Sullivan would be an interesting case, so long as The Freak was WWE's intended winner, being put over in the end. Anything short of a victory would be a hindrance to his push on the main roster.

Lastly, had WWE fully tapped into the popularity of Rusev Day, The Bulgarian Brute could have been built up over this past year to be a solid enough upper-midcarder to be able to put up a good fight against Lesnar.

Currently, he's half of a failing tag team that made no sense to be put together and has no future, so that would have to change drastically and he would need to turn babyface to be considered an option for Lesnar.