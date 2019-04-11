Bobby Hurley Finalizing New Contract with Arizona State amid St. John's Rumors

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In 2017-18, the Arizona State Sun Devils lost in the First Four under head coach Bobby Hurley. In 2018-19, the Hurley-led Sun Devils won their First Four game before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament. And Thursday night, Hurley announced that he intends to keep inching the program forward:

Though an extension is not yet finalized, Hurley's comments may end speculation the 47-year-old might be leaving to accept the vacant head coaching position at St. John's.

Earlier Thursday, the New York Post's Zach Braziller reported St. John's focus had shifted toward Iona head coach Tim Cluess rather than Hurley.

Even if Hurley hadn't clarified he and Arizona State are in negotiations to extend his stay, his current contract has him locked up through 2023—as Braziller noted, that would have necessitated "a hefty buyout."

While Hurley did not disclose any details regarding his expected extension, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the two sides have already agreed to a five-year extension.

Ironically, Hurley's Sun Devils defeated St. John's in the First Four to gain entry into the NCAA tournament. He was linked to St. John's after Chris Mullins stepped down as head coach on Tuesday.

Arizona State finished this season 23-11 after falling to Buffalo in the first round on March 22.

Hurley began as head coach at Arizona State in 2015 following two .500-plus seasons at Buffalo. His time in Tempe has been a steady build with the first two seasons finishing below .500.

As a guard at Duke from 1989-1993, Hurley won two national championships and became the NCAA all-time leader in assists. His foray into coaching came after a bumpy NBA career. Hurley was involved in a nearly fatal car accident in 1993 as a rookie point guard for the Sacramento Kings.

He miraculously went on to play for the Kings until 1997-98 before finishing his career that season with the then-Vancouver Grizzlies. His first game back from the accident, coincidentally, came on Nov. 4, 1994, at the Phoenix Suns (h/t ABC15).

Hurley hinted at how firmly his roots are planted in Arizona when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks' first home game April 5:

Arizona is part of his history, and he'll now look to bring Arizona State its first men's basketball championship.