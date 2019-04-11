Montrezl Harrell to Wear Sneakers Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle for NBA Playoffs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: Montrezl Harrell #5 of the LA Clippers arrives to the game wearing a tribute jersey for Nipsey Hussle against the against the Houston Rockets on April 3, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell plans to wear shoes honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle during the 2019 NBA playoffs.

TMZ Sports obtained pictures of the kicks, which have a mural-type design of Nipsey's face along with song lyrics and the names of the rapper's girlfriend Lauren London and their children.

Harrell, who has his own clothing line, commissioned kicks artist Soles By Sir to design the shoes. The high-energy forward has honored the rapper on a number of occasions since Hussle was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.

Most notably, Harrell wore a custom Clippers jersey with Hussle's name on the back. 

Other NBA players have honored Hussle in other ways, such as promoting his music through their social platforms or in the case of Russell Westbrook putting up a 20-20-20 stat line and dedicating the game to the rapper.

