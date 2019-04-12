7 Bold Predictions for 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 35 officially done, WWE will now turn its attention to the Superstar Shake-up next week when the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and NXT could find themselves with a new home.

This is the time of year when WWE usually calls up a few names from NXT, but with Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3, Ricochet and Aleister Black all showing up in recent months, this year's Shake-up will likely see fewer call-ups.

This could be a good thing as WWE can use this as an opportunity to change the way every division looks for the rest of 2019.

Let's look at this year's Superstar Shake-up and make some predictions about who will end up where after Raw and SmackDown.