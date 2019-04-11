NFL Draft Rumors: Kyler Murray to Visit Redskins Amid Cardinals, Giants Interest

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins will host Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray next week ahead of the 2019 NFL draft, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Murray visited the New York Giants on Thursday, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network revealed that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner met with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 'Skins do not currently have a long-term answer at quarterback.

Washington traded for Denver Broncos signal-caller Case Keenum, but he's coming off a down season where he ranked just 30th in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. The 31-year-old is also entering the final season of his two-year deal.

Alex Smith started the majority of games for the Redskins last season, but he suffered a broken leg in a Week 11 game against the Houston Texans and may not play next year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Jan. 27 that Washington is going into 2019 preparing to play without the 34-year-old, who also suffered an infection after the injury occurred.

Unfortunately, it's not entirely clear if Smith will ever play again, let alone next year. Therefore, the team's doing due diligence on the 2019 quarterback class makes sense, especially if it feels a long-term answer is out there.

The problem is Washington has the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and four teams ahead of it (the Cardinals, Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins) don't have long-term answers at quarterback right now.

At the very least, there's little chance Murray falls to Washington. In fact, no team outside the Cardinals may have a chance to draft him. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote on April 5 that he believes Arizona will take Murray No. 1 overall.

"Barring a last-minute change from team president Michael Bidwill, Murray will be the pick," Miller wrote. "This is something every contact I have in the NFL agrees on."

If that happens, then the 'Skins could look to trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who was picked No. 10 overall in the 2018 draft. Rosen threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns, but he also endured a tough rookie season that included a midseason offensive coordinator change and an offensive line that struggled to protect the rookie, allowing 45 sacks.

However, Garafolo revealed on Wednesday that Washington is not looking to deal for the ex-UCLA Bruin.

Ultimately, Murray probably won't be making more visits to Washington unless it's as a member of an opposing team in advance of a game. The larger question is where the Redskins go from here at the position.