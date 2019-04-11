Phillies Reportedly Will Host 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With several Philadelphia sports teams thriving, it's only fitting that Major League Baseball would bring the All-Star Game back to the city.

Per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Citizens Bank Park is expected to be announced as the site for the 2026 All-Star Game. A joint press conference with the Phillies and MLB is scheduled for April 16.

MLB has traditionally acted quickly to put the All-Star Game in new stadiums. From 2000 to 2018, 10 of the 14 new parks that opened since 2000 have hosted the Midsummer Classic. Progressive Field in Cleveland and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles are lined up to host in 2019 and 2020.

Per James Wagner of the Washington Post, Philadelphia wasn't included in that list because the city wanted to wait specifically for 2026 to line up with the 250th anniversary of the United States' formation.

The 2026 All-Star Game will mark Philadelphia's fourth time hosting the festivities. It will also mark exactly 30 years since the last time it hosted the event. The 1996 game at Veterans Stadium was a 6-0 victory for the National League.