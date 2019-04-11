Bulls Rumors: Jim Boylen Finalizing 3-Year Contract Extension with Chicago

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 11, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Head coach Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls reacts in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the United Center on March 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen had a rocky start when he took over for the fired Fred Hoiberg in December, but he seems to have made a lasting impression since then.

The Chicago Sun-TimesJoe Cowley reported on Thursday the Bulls and Boylen are actively finalizing a three-year contract extension. 

John Paxson, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations, said in his final press conference of the season that Boylen landing an extension with the franchise this offseason is "very possible." Cowley's source then took Paxson's comments one step further.

Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild and finished 2018-19 at 22-60, the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

    

