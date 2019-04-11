Masters Cut Line 2019: Latest Projections After Thursday's Leaderboard Analysis

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Golf fans always want to see a major tournament where the biggest and best names in the sport were all placed at the top of a crowded leaderboard.

They are getting just that so far at the 2019 Masters. As the first round came to a close Thursday evening, three-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for first place after each star fired a six-under 66, and a number of other big names are near the top of the leaderboard.

Those names include Phil Mickelson at five under, along with Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson at four under par, followed by Justin Harding, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner Adam Scott and Kiradech Aphibarnrat who are all three-under par.

Tiger Woods was just a little bit further behind after shooting a two-under round of 70. Woods has been known for his slow starts at Augusta National, as he has fired just one opening round at the Masters where he shot less than 70.

Tiger gave a post-round interview to ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi, and while Woods missed some putts he should have holed, he was quite satisfied with his all-around game.

"I thought I played well today," Woods said to Rinaldi. "I knew where I wanted to hit the ball and I was able to find those spots most of the round. If I missed, I missed in the correct spots.

"I missed some putts but I hit most of them well. I know I hit a bad one on six, but most were hit pretty well. I made a long one on 14 for a birdie that I hit a little too hard but it still went in. Overall, I am happy with the way I played. I shot 70, and the last time I won here that's what I shot in the opening round."

Woods' last triumph at the Augusta National Golf Club was in 2005.

Conditions were excellent for the players as the sun was out most of the day and winds were minimal in the morning part of the round and picked up just a bit during the latter part of the round.

Course officials knew that the Thursday session set up well for the players, so they countered the ideal conditions by placing most of the pins in challenging positions. Perhaps that's why the majority of the top scores in the first round were in the neighborhood of three-under.

Koepka and DeChambeau surged in the latter portion of the first round, and their six-under score could play havoc with the cut line at the end of Friday's second round.

Eighty-seven golfers teed off in Thursday's round, and the Masters cut rules allow the top 50 players (and ties) to continue to compete in Saturday's round. The other criterium is that players who are within 10 strokes of the lead are also allowed to continue.

Those standards were put into effect in 2013. Prior to that, the top 44 players and ties along with those within 10 shots of the lead made the cut.

When the leaders were at three-under through the majority of the first round, that could have been somewhat comforting to those who had struggled Thursday. That's because a score of seven over par would have been within 10 strokes of the lead, and could potentially have bought more time.

However, even that would have been a bit of a stretch because the leaders are more likely to go further under par in the second round.

With the leaders at six under par after the first round, it seems reasonable to think that the leaders could at least get to nine under par. That's a conservative estimate, as golfers who were just warming up on Day 1 of the tournament have a better chance of finding their stride in the second round.

That is certainly the case with Woods, who has seven career rounds of 69 or better in the second round.

After the first round, 57 players were at one-over or better, with two over par representing a score that could put golfers in jeopardy. However, since those within 10 strokes of the lead remain in competition, only those who are five over par or worse would be at risk.

Based on first-round scores, 11 players who started the tournament would be at risk. They include Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, Jose Maria Olazabal, Paul Casey and Angel Cabrera. Additionally, veteran players Fred Couples, Vijay Singh and Ian Woosnam would also be in danger of missing the cut.

The likelihood is that the number of golfers on the wrong side of the cut line will increase as leaders warm up to the task at the Masters.