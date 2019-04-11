Harry Kane Suffered 'Significant' Ligament Injury; Dele Alli Has Broken Hand

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Thursday that striker Harry Kane suffered "significant lateral ligament injury" to his left ankle, while Dele Alli broke his hand against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The two players picked up the injuries during the club's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Pep Guardiola's side. Heung-min Son scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory.

Tottenham have not put a date on when Kane might return to action, but Alli "will be assessed" to see if he can feature in Tottenham's Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kane's injury has prompted fears he will not play for Tottenham again this season. He left Spurs' new stadium on crutches after picking up the injury in a challenge with Fabian Delph.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the match he was concerned the injury would end Kane's season prematurely:

Kane is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 23 goals in all competitions. His absence will be a big blow as Spurs remain in contention in the Champions League and look to secure a top-four Premier League finish.

However, the north Londoners have shown they can cope well without their talisman despite his fine goalscoring record.

Reporter Oliver Young-Myles shared his recent injury record:

Tottenham have a "win percentage of 64.5 per cent without Kane and 60.8 per cent with him" over the last three seasons, according to BBC Sport.

Son, in particular, appears to thrive without Kane around:

Spurs will also look to Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and even Fernando Llorente to provide the goals while Kane is sidelined.

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping Kane recovers in time for the culmination of the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions play the Netherlands in the semi-finals in June.

Tottenham will also want Alli to step up while Kane is out. The midfielder played a key role in the victory over Manchester City before being replaced:

Pochettino may be unwilling to risk Alli against relegated Huddersfield. However, he will want to have him available for Wednesday's second leg against Manchester City.

Tottenham then play the Citizens again on April 20, this time in the Premier League, in a match in which they can ill-afford to drop points if they are to finish in the top four.

Pochettino's side are currently fourth in the table, but they face a fierce battle with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United for the final Champions League qualification spots.