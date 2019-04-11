Mike Conley Says He's Not Interested in Grizzlies' Rebuild Amid Trade Rumors

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Entering an offseason of uncertainty, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley doesn't want to be part of another long-term rebuilding effort.

Per The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II, Conley explained what his goals are as he prepares for the 2019-20 season.

"I want to win a championship, No. 1," he said. "I love Jaren Jackson Jr. I've done a lot of that, been a part of it. At some point you have to pass that torch."

