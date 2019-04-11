Mike Conley Says He's Not Interested in Grizzlies' Rebuild Amid Trade Rumors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) stands on the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Conley passed Marc Gasol as the franchise's all-time scorer during the game. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Entering an offseason of uncertainty, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley doesn't want to be part of another long-term rebuilding effort. 

Per The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II, Conley explained what his goals are as he prepares for the 2019-20 season. 

"I want to win a championship, No. 1," he said. "I love Jaren Jackson Jr. I've done a lot of that, been a part of it. At some point you have to pass that torch."

                  

