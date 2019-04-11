NFL Rumors: Marshal Yanda, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Offensive guard Marshal Yanda will reportedly be with the Baltimore Ravens through at least the 2020 season.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the AFC North team inked him to a one-year contract extension that keeps him in place through 2020.

Schefter noted the move serves to silence "some of the speculation that swirled this off-season that this could be his final NFL season."

Yanda has been a cornerstone of Baltimore’s offense since it selected him in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft out of Iowa.

He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, and he started all 16 games last season after appearing in just two in 2017 because of an ankle injury.

His return was a primary reason the Ravens’ featured the ninth-best run-blocking unit and eighth-best pass-blocking unit in the league, per Football Outsiders.

Pro Football Focus ranked Yanda as the No. 4 offensive guard in the league last year, underscoring his importance even at 34 years old.

Baltimore is expected to feature a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson under center and new signee Mark Ingram in the backfield, meaning it will be critical for the offensive line to set the tone up front.

Yanda will help it do just that.