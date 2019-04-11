Marvin Williams Won't Opt Out of Hornets Contract, Will Make $15M in 2019-20

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Marvin Williams will exercise his $15 million player option for the 2019-20 season and remain with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

"I'll be back," Williams said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

