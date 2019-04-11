Marvin Williams Won't Opt Out of Hornets Contract, Will Make $15M in 2019-20

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 17: Marvin Williams #2 of the Charlotte Hornets exhales in the second half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on March 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Marvin Williams will exercise his $15 million player option for the 2019-20 season and remain with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

"I'll be back," Williams said.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

