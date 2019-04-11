Marvin Williams Won't Opt Out of Hornets Contract, Will Make $15M in 2019-20

Marvin Williams Won't Opt Out of Hornets Contract, Will Make $15M in 2019-20April 11, 2019
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Marvin Williams will exercise his $15 million player option for the 2019-20 season and remain with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.
"I'll be back," Williams said.
