Javonte Smart Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Freshman Season at LSU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Javonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers dribbles up court during the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart declared his intention to enter the 2019 NBA draft in an Instagram post Thursday (h/t Amie Just of NOLA.com):

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his lone season with the Tigers, shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on three-pointers.

              

