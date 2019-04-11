Javonte Smart Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Freshman Season at LSU

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart declared his intention to enter the 2019 NBA draft in an Instagram post Thursday (h/t Amie Just of NOLA.com):

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his lone season with the Tigers, shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on three-pointers.

