Report: Vlade Divac Planning to Fire Dave Joerger as Kings Head Coach

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Vlade Divac’s first major move after receiving a contract extension as the general manager of the Sacramento Kings is reportedly to fire head coach Dave Joerger.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Divac is planning to fire Joerger—who has one year remaining on his deal—in a "face-to-face meeting today," after he reported earlier Thursday that he was "seriously weighing" such a move.

This comes after Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Kings signed Divac to a four-year extension that will keep him in place through the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite a third straight losing season under Joerger, the future looks bright for the Kings on the surface. They improved from 27 wins a season ago to 39 and have a number of young and talented pieces to build around in De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

They were in playoff contention for much of the season under Joerger's tutelage, which was one of the season's biggest surprises in the Western Conference outside of LeBron James' failure to lead the Los Angeles Lakers into the postseason.

However, Amick made it clear a 9-17 finish following a 30-26 start "has fueled the notion that the 45-year-old Joerger is in peril."

Amick's report specifically highlighted the final two games of the season that saw the Kings lose to the New Orleans Pelicans without Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle and the Portland Trail Blazers without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Al Farouq-Aminu, Moe Harkless, Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood and Evan Turner.

In fact, Portland used a mere six players and overcame a 28-point deficit in that contest.

The poor finish isn't the only thing reportedly working against Joerger, as Amick noted there are "trust issues" between the head coach and assistant general manager Brandon Williams.

It all has reportedly led to Joerger's firing, even though the Kings took significant strides this past season.