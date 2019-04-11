Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dwyane Wade to 'Rocking Chair Club' After Retirement

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant greet each other prior to an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Another all-time great has made the cut.

Kobe Bryant welcomed Dwyane Wade into the "rocking chair club" following the latter's final game of his career Wednesday:

Flash seemed eager to accept the invite:

Wade's Miami Heat lost Wednesday's contest to the Brooklyn Nets 113-94, but he still managed to go out in style with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also gave Miami fans a show they won't soon forget with a 30-point spectacle in his final home game Tuesday.

Even Barack Obama reached out to the Heat legend to congratulate him on such a memorable career:

Both Bryant and Wade are future Hall of Famers as two defining players of their generation and some of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Wade was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive selection over the course of 16 seasons.

Bryant and Wade were never NBA teammates, but they won a gold medal together at the 2008 Summer Olympics. They'll join forces once again in the rocking chair club after leaving quite a legacy.

