Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dwyane Wade to 'Rocking Chair Club' After Retirement

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Another all-time great has made the cut.

Kobe Bryant welcomed Dwyane Wade into the "rocking chair club" following the latter's final game of his career Wednesday:

Flash seemed eager to accept the invite:

Wade's Miami Heat lost Wednesday's contest to the Brooklyn Nets 113-94, but he still managed to go out in style with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also gave Miami fans a show they won't soon forget with a 30-point spectacle in his final home game Tuesday.

Even Barack Obama reached out to the Heat legend to congratulate him on such a memorable career:

Both Bryant and Wade are future Hall of Famers as two defining players of their generation and some of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Wade was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive selection over the course of 16 seasons.

Bryant and Wade were never NBA teammates, but they won a gold medal together at the 2008 Summer Olympics. They'll join forces once again in the rocking chair club after leaving quite a legacy.