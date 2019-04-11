Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dwyane Wade to 'Rocking Chair Club' After Retirement

Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dwyane Wade to 'Rocking Chair Club' After RetirementApril 11, 2019
Another all-time great has made the cut.
Kobe Bryant welcomed Dwyane Wade into the "rocking chair club" following the latter's final game of his career Wednesday:
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant
Congrats on a GREAT career @DwyaneWade Way to close it out in style my brother. Welcome to the rocking chair club
Flash seemed eager to accept the invite:
Wade's Miami Heat lost Wednesday's contest to the Brooklyn Nets 113-94, but he still managed to go out in style with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also gave Miami fans a show they won't soon forget with a 30-point spectacle in his final home game Tuesday.
Even Barack Obama reached out to the Heat legend to congratulate him on such a memorable career:
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! https://t.co/GADfeq4jT6
Both Bryant and Wade are future Hall of Famers as two defining players of their generation and some of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Wade was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive selection over the course of 16 seasons.
Bryant and Wade were never NBA teammates, but they won a gold medal together at the 2008 Summer Olympics. They'll join forces once again in the rocking chair club after leaving quite a legacy.
NBA Playoff Bracket Set 🔒
• Blazers jump Rockets to No. 3 seed • Warriors face Clippers in 1st round