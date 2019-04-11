Report: Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman Had Fight During Bayern Training

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman reportedly came to "violent blows" during Bayern Munich training and had to be separated by team-mates.

The altercation started after Lewandowski criticised Coman, needing defenders Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng to intervene, according to RMC Sport:

Bayern Munich are preparing for Sunday's Bundesliga visit to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Niko Kovac's side top the table by a point from Borussia Dortmund after hammering their title rivals 5-0 last time out.

Kovac intended to send both players back to the changing room after the confrontation but allowed them to continue the session, according to Bild (h/t Adam Shergold for MailOnline). His decision was said to have "surprised" the rest of the squad, per the report.

The incident comes just a day after Lewandowski showed off his boxing skills on social media.

This is not the first time that Lewandowski has reportedly clashed with a team-mate in training. The Poland international had a bust-up with Mats Hummels last season, according to Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld at ESPN FC).

Bayern Munich have endured an eventful week on the training pitch after Saturday's impressive win over Borussia Dortmund put them back on course to retain their title.

The German champions announced Corentin Tolisso had to withdraw from a session after picking up "knee problems" from a challenge:

Bayern will be hoping there's no lasting damage done between Lewandowski and Coman, who are both important members of the squad.

The striker is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 21 goals this season and hit a landmark in the win over Dortmund:

Coman is a talented young winger who moved to Bayern from Juventus after impressing on loan, although the 22-year-old has seen his season disrupted by a series of injuries.

Kovac will want Bayern to maintain their momentum and avoid any distractions after seeing his team beat Dortmund and put themselves in pole position to maintain their domestic dominance.

Dortmund led the Bundesliga table by nine points at the start of December, but Bayern have reeled them in to move into top spot with six games remaining.