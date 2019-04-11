Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday at Augusta

David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2019 Masters teed off on Thursday with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods both involved in the early action at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

McIlroy is tipped by many to thrive at golf's first major of the year, but he certainly did not make the best of starts. The 29-year-old is chasing the only major title to elude him in his career but opened with a bogey at the first.

Four-time Masters champion Woods fared better at the start of his first round. The American made par on the first but grabbed his first birdie of the tournament at the second.

Here's a look at the latest scores from Thursday's play. The full leaderboard can be found at the official Masters website.

Latest Scores Thursday's First Round

Justin Harding (-3)

Corey Conners (-2)

J.B. Holmes (-2)

Lucas Bjerregaard (-2)

Gary Woodland (-2)

Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

Haotong Li (-2)

Patton Kizzire (-2)

Bernhard Langer (-2)

Thursday Recap

The Masters kicked off in traditional style on Thursday with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player getting things underway at a sun-drenched Augusta:

Canada's Corey Conners, the last man to qualify for the Masters, made an early impression.

The 27-year-old was the first man to three-under after picking up an eagle at the 15th:

He could not quite maintain his early charge, dropping a shot at the 18th to secure a first-round 70, but it was still a strong start from the Canadian.

McIlroy made up for his early dropped shot with a birdie at the third, but another bogey at the sixth saw him move back to one-over par.

Elsewhere, all eyes were of course on Woods as he teed off at Augusta:

The 43-year-old enjoyed a steady start after his early birdie, although he suffered a setback with a bogey at the fifth which kept him just behind the early leading pack.

There were also bright starts from Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Harding, Haotong Li and J.B. Holmes on Thursday, while big names such as Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth tee off later in the day.