WWE Rumors: Road Dogg Resigns as SmackDown's Co-Lead Writer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James reportedly stepped down as the co-lead writer for SmackDown Live this week.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Road Dogg informed WWE of his decision Wednesday. Johnson added that Road Dogg reportedly reached a "breaking point" at Tuesday's SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York, regarding WWE chairman Vince McMahon's script changes.

The 49-year-old Road Dogg began working as a producer with WWE in 2011 before becoming part of the creative team. He had been SmackDown's co-lead writer along with Stephen Guerrieri since 2016.

While Road Dogg has yet to publicly comment on his status, he tweeted the following Wednesday:

Prior to settling into a backstage role with WWE, Road Dogg was an in-ring competitor. He started with WWE as The Roadie in 1994 before becoming Road Dogg and forming a tag team with Billy Gunn called The New Age Outlaws.

Road Dogg and Gunn joined D-Generation X and went on to become one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history with six WWE Tag Team Championship reigns together. Road Dogg is also a former Intercontinental and Hardcore champion.

Last week, Road Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX along with Gunn, X-Pac, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the late Chyna.

WWE has not released a statement on Road Dogg's status, and it is not clear if he will remain with the company in a different role.

     

