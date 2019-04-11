Video: Sharks' Joe Pavelski Loses Teeth After Scoring a Goal off of His Face

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) reacts after scoring a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. At left is Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski may have taken the idea of putting it all on the line in the Stanley Cup playoffs too literally during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pavelski opened the scoring in Game 1 at the SAP Center in California with a goal off his face.

Brent Burns' shot deflected off his jaw and into the net, and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com noted Pavelski lost multiple teeth as a result:

"Yeah, I suppose," he said when asked if that was the most painful goal he's scored in his career. "It didn't feel good."

Wyshynski noted he entered the NHL's concussion protocol but was cleared to play by the early second period after receiving some stitches.

Ideally for Pavelski, his team can capitalize on home-ice advantage again in Friday's Game 2 without him having to sacrifice any body parts.  

