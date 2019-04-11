Casemiro Says Paul Pogba Would Be 'Welcomed Very Well' at Real Madrid

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Barcelona won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/Associated Press

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has talked up a transfer for Paul Pogba, saying the Manchester United man would be "welcomed very well" at the Bernabeu. 

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, the Brazilian said Pogba has the talent to play in any team:

The comments come less than two weeks after Real manager Zinedine Zidane opened the door to a transfer, expressing his admiration for the player, per Corrigan:

"I like him a lot—that is nothing new. I know him personally. He is a truly different player—few players can do what he can. He is a midfielder who can defend, attack, do everything.

"But he is not my player, he is at Manchester. He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

(L-R) Casemiro of Real Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Real Madrid and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 11, 2018 in Madrid, Spain(Photo by VI Images via Getty I
VI-Images/Getty Images

Pogba invited the speculation when he told reporters it would be a "dream" to join Real in March, per Goal

The player himself has also been bombarded with questions on the topic, although he refused to get into the speculation after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Barcelona, per Get French Football News:

The 26-year-old has been regularly linked with a move away from Old Trafford since returning to the club in 2016. His spotty form under former manager Jose Mourinho and reported feud with the Special One were driving factors, and his brother recently lashed out at Mourinho in an interview with RMC (h/t Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail).

The speculation had mostly gone quiet since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho, but Zidane's return to Madrid has changed that. Los Blancos have endured a horror 2018-19 season, leading to the French manager's return.

GFFN reported Pogba having his head turned by the Spanish giants is not a huge surprise, as he struggles to keep his focus on his club throughout a full season:

Casemiro's latest comments won't sit well with United fans, as Pogba doesn't need any distractions in the middle of a Champions League tie and a tight race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

