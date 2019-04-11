Reviewing Biggest Hits and Misses of WWE WrestleMania 35 Rumors

Reviewing Biggest Hits and Misses of WWE WrestleMania 35 RumorsApril 11, 2019
In WWE, WrestleMania season is the one time of the year when fans are guaranteed speculation and rumors aplenty about what's going to go down at the biggest show of the year.
This year was no different, with a whole host of talk about various matches and angles that would take place at The Show of Shows on Sunday.
Some of that speculation proved accurate, while some of it was wide of the mark.
Here's a look at some of the biggest hits and misses when it comes to WrestleMania 35 speculation.
Hit: Mania to Be a 16-Match, 7-Hour Marathon Show
It's no surprise WrestleMania is the longest pay-per-view of the year, but this time around, it was mooted from an early stage to be a marathon event.
In March, before a lot of matches had even been confirmed, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) noted it was likely The Showcase of the Immortals could be a "16 or more match show." The talk was also that it could go over seven hours.
In the end, both of those things were true.
Sixteen matches took place across the kickoff and main shows, which ran for well over seven hours when combined.
It was a lot of wrestling for fans to take in, and it wasn't surprising that the crowd was pretty quiet for the final few matches of the show.
Perhaps they were just exhausted given the length of the show itself. That should be something WWE looks at for WrestleMania 36.
Miss: The Undertaker to Appear on the Show
It came as a big surprise when The Undertaker showed up on the Raw after WrestleMania to take down Elias, but it was arguably just as big a shock that The Deadman was not on Sunday's marquee event.
It won't have surprised many people when WrestleVotes speculated on Twitter on March 8 that: "It would shock me 100% if he didn’t appear on the show. He’ll be there."
However, The Phenom didn't even appear for an in-ring segment, let alone a match of any kind.
Is this the end of his WrestleMania career? Or was this year just a one-time absence for a man who is synonymous with the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
Hit: Drew McIntyre Being Lined Up for Roman Reigns Match
Almost a month out from WrestleMania, Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats suggested the actions of Drew McIntyre in attacking Dean Ambrose wasn't leading towards a match between those two, but rather the Scot and someone else.
Ortman noted when The Scottish Psychopath attacked both Roman Reigns and Ambrose in a short spell of time, the plan was for a McIntyre vs. The Big Dog match at MetLife Stadium.
That's one piece of speculation that proved to be on the money.
Though it was far from the highlight of WrestleMania this year, it was still a solid addition to the card and a high-caliber match that sets both men up for a big summer.
Miss: Shawn Michaels to Face Daniel Bryan
It would have been a match befitting The Grandest Stage of Them All, but talk of a student vs. teacher showdown between Daniel Bryan and Shawn Michaels never came to fruition.
That's probably a good thing given how Bryan played an instrumental role in the rise and subsequent push of Kofi Kingston into the WWE Championship picture.
However, what had been speculated by Joe Peisich of Barnburner's No Holds Barred podcast (h/t Ringside News) never came to light.
It's easy to see why it could have been an option when the report came out in December, given how Michaels had just returned to in-ring competition for WWE at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia the previous month.
Ultimately, though, fans never got to see HBK at WrestleMania 35 outside of his commentary role for Triple H vs. Batista.
Hit: Women's Triple Threat Match
When Becky Lynch was on a one-way route to the main event of WrestleMania around the turn of the year, it came as a surprise when it was initially speculated that she may have company in her quest for the Raw Women's Championship.
In January, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News) said the following of the planned women's title match between Lynch and Ronda Rousey:
"It's not official that it's gonna be a three-way at WrestleMania, it sure seems that way, yes. I was told it's not official, it's under consideration and because it's under consideration the decision was made to pull the match from the Royal Rumble. Which means they're leaning toward it."
As it turned out, Meltzer was on the money. Charlotte Flair was added to the match, and she also entered WrestleMania with a title of her own as WWE upped the stakes for the first-ever women's main event.
Fortunately for Lynch, she was still able to go over and secure both major women's titles in WWE.
Miss: Batista to Take on Randy Orton
The seeds for Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35 were planted at SmackDown 1000 in October, but when The Game went down with an injury in Saudi Arabia, numerous options as a replacement were mooted.
One of those was Randy Orton. The storyline was obvious enough, given how Batista and Triple H eventually had a feud with plenty of mentions about the past and Evolution, the stable in which The Viper teamed with The Animal, The Game and Ric Flair.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News) noted: "If Batista wants to do it I guess Orton would be the guy and it would probably be a better match now. But it's not as big of a match. But yeah, that would be the guy though."
Thankfully, Triple H recovered from injury in time to take on Batista, a match he would eventually win.
But this was one WrestleMania rumor that, for numerous reasons, didn't happen.