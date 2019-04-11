NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Known Dates, TV, Live-Stream Coverage for Postseason

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Playoffs begin at a fast pace Saturday and Sunday, with all eight first-round series kicking off.

Once Monday rolls around, the playoff schedule is more spread out, with five of the eight series having two days off between Game 1 and Game 2.

Saturday's first-round slate opens up with a pair of Eastern Conference games before the defending champion takes the floor in primetime.

Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the stars set to start their respective playoff series during Sunday's four-game schedule.

TV and Live-Stream Schedule

The NBA postseason opens up with Brooklyn visiting Philadelphia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The entire postseason will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and TNT and can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN and TNTdrama.com.

The complete schedule for the first round can be found here on NBA.com.

Golden State Begins Title Defense Saturday Night

The defending NBA Finals champion Golden State Warriors open the postseason in the national spotlight on ABC Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. are looking to extend the Golden State dynasty with a third championship in a row and fourth in five years.

Since it won the title in 2015, Steve Kerr's team has represented the Western Conference in the last four NBA Finals, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of Cleveland in 2016.

If they get back to the championship series, the Warriors will face a new foe from the Eastern Conference since the Cavaliers failed to qualify for the playoffs without LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Clippers are the first team standing in the way of Golden State's quest for three straight titles.

John Hefti/Associated Press

In the regular season, Golden State won three of the four matchups with the eighth-seeded Clippers, and Doc Rivers' team needed overtime on November 12 to secure its only victory over the Warriors.

In all likelihood, the Warriors will have their way with the Clippers, who were one of a few surprise playoff teams and lost three of their last four games to drop to the No. 8 seed.

Golden State easily won the most recent meeting between the two sides April 7, as seven players found their way into double digits and Curry led the charge with 27 points.

The key for the Warriors in the first round is to spruce up any weaknesses since a second-round bout with either Houston or Utah is next up after they dispense of the Clippers.

Embiid's Status Up In the Air for Playoff Opener

The last thing the Philadelphia 76ers want to deal with at the start of the postseason is questions surrounding the health of one of their star players.

But that's the case since Joel Embiid is dealing with a knee ailment that has kept him out of 15 games since the All-Star break.

On Wednesday, Sixers general manager Elton Brand said "it's possible" Embiid misses Saturday's Game 1 against Brooklyn, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid was inactive for five of the last seven regular-season games, and he missed a stretch of eight games at the end of February and beginning of March.

When he's played in the last month, Embiid has been one of the best players on the hardwood, as he has reached 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games.

If Embiid is healthy for the first-round series against the Nets, he should be one of the most dominant players on the floor.

In three of his four regular-season meetings with the Nets, Embiid racked up over 30 points and 12 rebounds.

If Embiid misses out on more than one game in the first round, questions will begin to swirl about just how healthy he is, and if he can't make an impact for the Sixers, it will diminish their chances of winning the Eastern Conference.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90