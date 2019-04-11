Paul Pogba: Manchester United Need to Be 'Killers' to Beat Barcelona in UCL

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United will have to be "killers" in front of goal to advance past Barcelona in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie, but he saw a team they can beat in the 1-0 loss on Wednesday.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, Pogba said it's key he and his team-mates keep believing, and Barcelona will be aware of what the Red Devils did in the previous round against Paris Saint-Germain:

"We are 1-0 down and now go to the Nou Camp but we believe chances will come over there. We have to keep believing. It is a Champions League game and we know we can hurt them as well as they can hurt us. We have to avoid giving them chances and be killers in front of goal.

"Probably Paris will be in their minds for sure because they saw what we can do against PSG.

"We saw a team we can beat."

A Luke Shaw own-goal handed Barcelona the advantage on Wednesday, as the La Liga giants bagged a crucial away goal and kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford.

Here's a look at that goal (U.S. only):

While the result favoured Barcelona, United were in a much worse position against PSG in the previous round. Les Parisiens beat the Red Devils 2-0 at Old Trafford, but United came back to win 3-1 in Paris without the suspended Pogba.

The Catalans put together a defensive masterclass on Wednesday, barely giving away any chances to a United team that has struggled at home in the Champions League:

United's away form has been rather impressive, however, with wins over Juventus and PSG.

The Red Devils are going through their first real slump under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions.

They've fallen out of the Premier League's top five as a result, with Chelsea and Tottenham in third and fourth, respectively, and holding the Champions League tickets for next season as it stands.

A big win at the Camp Nou could be just what the team needs, but that will be easier said than done. Barcelona's only losses so far in 2019 have come in the Copa del Rey, and they haven't lost at home since November.

Their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid all but concluded the La Liga title race, meaning manager Ernesto Valverde can rest his starters against Huesca on Saturday.

Per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, Lionel Messi is likely to be in the stands after he suffered a facial injury on Wednesday:

United will also be in action on Saturday, as they host West Ham in the Premier League. The Hammers have lost three of their last four matches.