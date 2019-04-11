James Rodriguez's Father-in-Law Says Midfielder Would Love to Join Napoli

TF-Images/Getty Images

James Rodriguez's father-in-law has said the Bayern Munich midfielder would love to team up with Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus has made Serie A a much more attractive destination.

Hernan Ospina spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Espana), saying the Colombian maintains a great relationship with former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti:

"My daughter Daniela told me that he has a great relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and would be happy to reunite with him.

"I think he would one day like to play in Italy and of course at a big club like Napoli. All Colombian players would like to have an experience in Serie A.

"The appeal of the championship has increased a lot since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus."

Rodriguez is finishing a two-year loan stint with Bayern, who hold a €35 million option to sign him on a permanent basis, per the report.

Marca (h/t MailOnline) reported they will decline to use that option, however, while also stating that parent club Real have no plans for him, either:

Zinedine Zidane signed off on the loan deal during his first stint with the Spanish giants, and his return to manage the club could be bad news for the 27-year-old's future in Spain.

Rodriguez's status in Bavaria is unclear at this point. Per Football Espana, there have been reports he's fallen out of Niko Kovac's favour, but the Colombian has been a significant part of the tactician's teams of late and had an excellent month of March:

His best outing came in the win over Mainz, where he bagged a hat-trick:

Bayern appear to hold all the cards at this point due to the option but could decide to cash in on the player by selling him on immediately for a profit.

While a reunion with Ancelotti in Naples could be an intriguing option for the 2014 FIFA World Cup star, Rodriguez will likely have other suitors in the summer as well. One of those could be Napoli's rivals Juventus, according to Marca (h/t sports writer Kristian Sturt):

The Bianconeri have a need for more creativity in midfield and lack a specialist attacking midfielder in the squad. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has experimented with Paulo Dybala in that role, with mixed results.

The Italians have made good use of Bayern outcasts in the past, with the most recent example being Douglas Costa.

Napoli said goodbye to club icon Marek Hamsik in midseason, and Rodriguez would be a perfect replacement for the Slovak, providing a similar combination of passing brilliance and scoring ability.