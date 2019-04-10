Barack Obama Congratulates Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Ahead of Final NBA Games

Barack Obama Congratulates Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Ahead of Final NBA GamesApril 11, 2019
Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki earned thousands of fans throughout their legendary careers, including former U.S. President Barack Obama.
Obama shared a message for both of them as they prepared for the final games of their respective careers against the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday:
Barack Obama @BarackObama
From a big NBA fan, congrats to future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki—not just all-time greats but class acts, too.
Wade's final home game came Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he impressed with 30 points after receiving nothing but love from the Miami fans. He also received a video message from Obama:
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! https://t.co/GADfeq4jT6
Wade is a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, a 13-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive selection and one-time scoring champion. However, he did fall short against Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks during the 2011 NBA Finals, when the German star won the Finals MVP.
Nowitzki was also the 2006-07 league MVP, a 12-time All-NBA selection and 14-time All-Star and poured in 30 points on Tuesday during his final game in Dallas. He revealed to the crowd he was retiring after the season:
Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein
Dirk Nowitzki: “As you guys might expect, this is my last home game.” Mavs legend makes it official: https://t.co/9llXISxkgS
Wade and Nowitzki were defining players of their generation and earned the respect of Obama, among many more.
Report: Smart (Torn Oblique) Could Miss 1st 2 Rounds