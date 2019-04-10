Barack Obama Congratulates Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Ahead of Final NBA Games

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki earned thousands of fans throughout their legendary careers, including former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Obama shared a message for both of them as they prepared for the final games of their respective careers against the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday:

Wade's final home game came Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he impressed with 30 points after receiving nothing but love from the Miami fans. He also received a video message from Obama:

Wade is a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, a 13-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive selection and one-time scoring champion. However, he did fall short against Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks during the 2011 NBA Finals, when the German star won the Finals MVP.

Nowitzki was also the 2006-07 league MVP, a 12-time All-NBA selection and 14-time All-Star and poured in 30 points on Tuesday during his final game in Dallas. He revealed to the crowd he was retiring after the season:

Wade and Nowitzki were defining players of their generation and earned the respect of Obama, among many more.