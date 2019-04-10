Edmond Sumner's Clutch Free Throws Power Pacers Past Trae Young, Hawks

Jasear Thompson/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers sat all five of their starters on the final night of the season.

It didn't matter.

Edmond Sumner hit three free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining, giving the Pacers a thrilling 135-134 victory over the Atlanta Hawks to close out their season Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry fouled Sumner on his game-winning three attempt, negating a clutch three from teammate Taurean Prince on the other end that gave the Hawks a lead with 2.1 seconds left.

TJ Leaf led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreke Evans added 27 points.

Indiana ends the regular season 48-34, the exact same record the team had a year ago with a healthy Victor Oladipo. The finish is a testament to a well-built, well-coached roster that the Pacers held it together following Oladipo's injury.

Indiana, the East's No. 5 seed, will play the Boston Celtics in Round 1. The Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart, who suffered an oblique injury and is expected to miss at least a month of action.

The Hawks struggled with their roster almost fully healthy in a game that was mostly defense-optional.

Trae Young concluded his rookie season with a 23-point, 11-assist performance. John Collins had 20 points and 25 rebounds.



