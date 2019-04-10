Jackie Young to Aces: Twitter Reacts as Guard Is Selected in 2019 WNBA Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Notre Dame guard Jackie Young (5) dribbles the ball, during the second half of the Final Four championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament against Notre Dame, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces selected Notre Dame guard Jackie Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, adding another guard to their backcourt-heavy roster.

With Sabrina Ionescu confirming last week she was returning to Oregon for her senior season, many wondered in which direction the Aces would go with the top selection. Ionescu would've been the clear choice, and the field leveled off a bit with her out of the equation.

Young quickly emerged as the likeliest candidate for Las Vegas.

The Fighting Irish star averaged Young averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 38 games as a junior. She's the second Notre Dame junior selected first overall, joining Jewell Loyd.

   

