Jags' Marcell Dareus No Longer Facing 2017 Civil Suit for Alleged Sexual Assault

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus no longer faces a civil suit for an alleged sexual assault after a judge dismissed the case, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

A woman identified as Jane Doe filed a civil suit against Dareus on Dec. 12, 2017, and said the NFL player assaulted her at a Lutz, Florida, apartment in January 2017 and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

DiRocco shared details of the complaint:

"The woman said a man gave her a drink that tasted strange and, after taking a sip, she asked for another, which she said did not taste strange. The woman alleges that Dareus at one point grabbed her breast and attempted to put his hand between her legs.

"In the complaint, the woman said she 'blacked out' at some point, and the last thing she remembered before blacking out was being led down a hallway to a bedroom. She said she later woke up and noticed she was partially clothed and Dareus was asleep in the bed next to her."

She was seeking $15,000 in damages.

According to DiRocco, court documents show that Hillsborough (Florida) County circuit court judge Paul L. Huey dismissed the complaint with prejudice on Feb. 11, preventing the matter from returning to court.

Dareus, 29, was also accused of assault in July 2018. A woman identified as Jane Doe filed a civil suit against Dareus and said he had sex with her while she was unconscious in April 2018 in Houston Texas. She also said he gave her a sexually transmitted disease. She is seeking $15,000 in damages.

Duval County circuit court judge Tyrie Boyer dismissed the case on March 14, but an amended complaint was filed on April 2. Dareus and his attorneys were given 20 days to respond to that complaint.