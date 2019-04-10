WWE's Becky Lynch Takes Another Jab at Ronda Rousey: Couldn't Hack Our Schedule

Credit: WWE.com

Although the feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey appears to be over for the time being, Lynch isn't letting sleeping dogs lie.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Lynch said Rousey couldn't handle the schedule to which full-time WWE wrestlers are subjected:

"Only four months after having a part-time schedule, after making her debut at WrestleMania—having been on the cover of everything, just handed everything, she was crying in her kitchen about how she couldn't make her husband breakfast. She couldn't hack our schedule. Yet we do this every single night, 52 weeks a year, yet she couldn't handle it for four months."

Lynch made similar comments to ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, which begin around the 30:37 mark.

The women's champion got somewhat personal with her criticism toward Rousey, but that was the general tone of their rivalry building up to WrestleMania 35. The two routinely exchanged verbal jabs on social media, reveling in blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Lynch reigned supreme at WrestleMania, defeating Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match to claim the Raw and SmackDown Live title belts.

In an interview with ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey didn't confirm or deny the rumors she was planning to take an extended break after WrestleMania to start a family with her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne.

According to Barrasso, WWE is already looking ahead to a potential Lynch vs. Rousey match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Although that event is just under a year out, Lynch isn't wasting any time planting the seeds for another encounter.