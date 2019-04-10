WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 10

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 10April 11, 2019
On the heels of an explosive NXT TakeOver: New York that saw Johnny Gargano crowned the new NXT champion, the brand set its sights on the future.
Superstars who will make up the brand's bright future were prominently featured Wednesday, including the rarely utilized Candice LeRae, who squared off with Aliyah.
The Street Profits returned to the squared circle and battled breakout tandem Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.
A showdown between The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker and Danny Burch rounded out the WWE Network broadcast.
Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah
Just days after her husband captured the NXT Championship, Candice LeRae wrestled a rare match against Aliyah, who was accompanied to the squared circle by Vanessa Borne.
Aliyah, the lesser experienced of the competitors, capitalized on a momentary distraction by her partner to gain control of the match.
An insulting slap proved all of the fuel LeRae needed to fire off a comeback, deliver a second-rope moonsault and score the pinfall victory.
Result
LeRae defeated Aliyah
Grade
C
Analysis
This was not necessarily a great representation of how good LeRae is or how underutilized she has been since arriving in NXT. At some point, she has to stop being just Mrs. Gargano and have the opportunity to showcase her own incredible ability.
Overcoming the interference of Borne was a nice callback to Johnny defeating Adam Cole despite interference from the Undisputed Era, but otherwise this was more of a reminder that one of the most talented indie wrestlers of the last decade is still on the NXT roster as an in-ring competitor.
In case you forgot.
Danny Burch vs. Jaxson Ryker
The double-tough Danny Burch, seconded by partner Oney Lorcan, battled Jaxson Ryker, accompanied by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, in singles action Wednesday.
Burch started off red-hot, throwing strikes at Ryker before heading to the second rope. Ryker, alert, pulled him to the mat and commenced a beatdown.
A missile dropkick form Burch sparked a comeback while Lorcan helped keep Blake and Cutler at bay on the floor.
Ryker survived a late rollup attempt but fell prey to the Widowmaker as Ryker picked up his most competitive singles victory to date.
Result
Ryker defeated Burch
Grade
C
Analysis
Unless this is all headed toward some sort of high-profile tag team match between Lorcan, Burch and The Forgotten Sons, this has been a relatively pedestrian two-week rivalry that has put the heels over in both instances but done nothing to build any sort of momentum for the babyfaces.
Burch was all fire here and really helped elevate the match. One of the more underrated performers on the roster, he is far better than his push is ever likely to reflect.
Ryker, Cutler and Blake have the potential to star as a high-profile heel act over the next year but they need more dynamic programs or else they will continue to lack the credibility and connection with audiences that other acts have.
The Street Profits vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner
Two of the top young teams in NXT squared off in the main event of Wednesday's show, each looking to enter tag team title contention, as The Street Profits battled Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.
The heels isolated Montez Ford, cutting the ring off and working him over as Angelo Dawkins watched from a distance. Rapid tags and expert teamwork fueled their continued control of the bout.
Ford finally tagged Dawkins in and the big man unloaded with a series of strikes and suplexes.
Aichner and Barthel regained control of the bout, working over Ford, who had re-entered the match.
Dawkins exploded back into the ring and, ultimately, the Street Profits scored the win with a blockbuster/electric chair combination.
Result
Street Profits defeated Barthel and Aichner
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a really fun main event that showcased just how good Barthel and Aichner have become and really highlighted why Street Profits are among the talents with the most untapped potential in NXT.
Ford sold the opposition's offense perfectly and Dawkins was the explosive big man that brought energy to the closing moments of the match.
While the victors may be in contention for a shot at The War Raiders' NXT Tag Team Championships, performances like this suggest both teams should be.