WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 10

The double-tough Danny Burch, seconded by partner Oney Lorcan, battled Jaxson Ryker, accompanied by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, in singles action Wednesday.

Burch started off red-hot, throwing strikes at Ryker before heading to the second rope. Ryker, alert, pulled him to the mat and commenced a beatdown.

A missile dropkick form Burch sparked a comeback while Lorcan helped keep Blake and Cutler at bay on the floor.

Ryker survived a late rollup attempt but fell prey to the Widowmaker as Ryker picked up his most competitive singles victory to date.

Result

Ryker defeated Burch

Grade

C

Analysis

Unless this is all headed toward some sort of high-profile tag team match between Lorcan, Burch and The Forgotten Sons, this has been a relatively pedestrian two-week rivalry that has put the heels over in both instances but done nothing to build any sort of momentum for the babyfaces.

Burch was all fire here and really helped elevate the match. One of the more underrated performers on the roster, he is far better than his push is ever likely to reflect.

Ryker, Cutler and Blake have the potential to star as a high-profile heel act over the next year but they need more dynamic programs or else they will continue to lack the credibility and connection with audiences that other acts have.