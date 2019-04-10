NBA Rumors: GM Vlade Divac, Kings Expected to Discuss Contract Extension

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly set to begin negotiations with general manager Vlade Divac on a new contract extension, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

That won't be the only decision the organization faces this offseason, however.

It's been a good week for Divac, who is also being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:

Divac was much-maligned early in his executive career after he was hired by the Kings in March 2015, and for good reason, as the Kings failed to win 35 games in any of first three seasons on the job.

But a number of moves and draft selections in recent years have slowly changed the tide. Trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans and a first-round pick in February 2017 didn't look great at first blush.

But Hield has thrived in Sacramento, while the Kings eventually turned the No. 10 overall pick they got from the Pelicans in the 2017 NBA draft into Justin Jackson and Harry Giles. Jackson and Zach Randolph were ultimately dealt before this year's trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Harrison Barnes, who looks like another key player for the team going forward.

The 2017 NBA draft was a huge one for the Kings, as it netted them franchise player De'Aaron Fox, who looks like a superstar in the making. That same offseason, the Kings signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been a solid contributor.

At last year's draft, the Kings chose to select Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 overall, a move that looks suspect given that Luka Doncic was still on the board and is the prohibitive favorite to be the Rookie of the Year. The jury is still out on Bagley, however, who had a solid rookie season in his own right and still possesses impressive upside.

Put those moves together, and the Kings have one of the up-and-coming rosters in the Western Conference. They are 39-42, ninth in the Western Conference, and before a late-season swoon were legitimate playoff contenders. As the young core continues to grow, the Kings could make some noise, namely if Divac is able to add a few more veteran pieces to round out the roster.