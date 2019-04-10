Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Redskins 'Not Actively Chasing' Amid Kyler Murray Buzz

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

While speculation continues that the Arizona Cardinals will trade Josh Rosen and draft Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believes the quarterback won't be dealt before the draft, via Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

Garafolo also states the Washington Redskins are "not actively chasing" Rosen and the interest in him isn't serious.

This counters a recent report from Peter King of NBC Sports, who called Washington his "favorite in the clubhouse" to land the quarterback in a trade.

John Keim of ESPN.com also reported there is a "solid chance" the Redskins trade for Rosen.

A trade would make sense for both teams, especially if the Cardinals believe in Murray. The Heisman Trophy winner is an exciting prospect with the ability to make an impact with his arm and legs, and he could help usher in a new era in Arizona.

If he is taken with the first pick, there is no reason to have two young quarterbacks on the roster when the backup can bring value in a trade.

Meanwhile, the Redskins could use a new face of the franchise after struggling to replace Kirk Cousins.

Alex Smith played well before his leg injury, but the team is now relying on inconsistent veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum.

Rosen could represent the future at the position, although it now appears the Redskins haven't been as aggressive as initially believed.