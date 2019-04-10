Watch Super Bowl 53 Confetti Fall out of Tom Brady's Helmet in Backyard

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

When you're Tom Brady, it's easy to lose track of all the clutter from your Super Bowl celebrations.

The New England Patriots star shared a clip Wednesday as he apparently begins his offseason training. Prior to putting his Patriots helmet back on, Brady remarked how some leftover confetti from Super Bowl LIII remained inside.

Brady and the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta on Feb. 3. He threw for 262 yards and an interception in the victory.

By far the most not-so-subtle flex from Brady's video is when he questions whether the confetti from one of New England's previous five Super Bowl titles got saved.