Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Drew McIntyre Injury and Becky Lynch in WWE Roundup

Reigns Reportedly Set to Feud with Corbin

After returning at WrestleMania 35 to compete in his first singles match since announcing his leukemia was in remission, Roman Reigns is reportedly in line for a feud that may not please a large portion of the WWE Universe.

On the heels of his win over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Reigns is set to begin a program with Baron Corbin, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Steve Russell of SE Scoops).

Meltzer reported that Corbin is being "groomed" for Reigns, which is why he defeated Kurt Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania.

There was plenty of fan backlash when Angle announced that his final opponent would be Corbin, but WWE decided to move forward with the match and even had Corbin pick up the win, which did not go over well with the live crowd.

Corbin undoubtedly has a great deal of heat, and while it can be argued that it's because fans simply don't like him and don't feel he is a good performer, WWE can use that to its advantage.

Reigns isn't likely to get booed in a feud with Corbin, and if The Big Dog manages to come out on top, it will set the stage for him to take another step toward world title contention.

McIntyre Reportedly Suffers Injury

Drew McIntyre's surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live reportedly may not have gone as planned.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, a correspondent who attended the event said McIntyre tagged out of his match, walked toward the backstage area and "appeared to be hurt" during a six-man tag bout that saw him team with The Bar against New Day.

After the match returned from a commercial break, McIntyre was nowhere to be found on screen, which led to Cesaro and Sheamus finishing the match in a losing effort.

The Scottish Psychopath is a Raw Superstar, but with the Superstar Shake-up coming next week, WWE allowed some Superstars to work on the other brand this week.

On Raw, McIntyre has been a top heel, and he fell to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

A torn bicep suffered in November 2017 kept McIntyre out for five months before he debuted on Raw the night after WrestleMania 34 last year as Dolph Ziggler's tag team partner.

McIntyre has been among WWE's biggest stars since then, and while he figures to remain in a similar role after the Superstar Shake-up, that could be in jeopardy depending on the severity of his potential injury.

Lynch Reveals McMahon's Reaction After WrestleMania Main Event

After beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday to become the Raw and SmackDown Women's champion, Becky Lynch revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to the historic match.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, The Man said McMahon was proud of the way they performed in the first women's match to ever headline a WrestleMania:

"He just said he was so proud of us," Lynch said. "He was so proud of us. He did [give us a hug]. He did, yep, but I said, 'I'm The Man now, Vince,' and he said, 'Yep!'"

There was some controversy surrounding the finish of the match, as Lynch beat Rousey with a crucifix pin despite Rousey seemingly having her shoulder off the mat for part of the pin. After Becky was declared the winner, Rousey complained to the referee and the announcers acknowledged the situation.

Regardless of the controversy, Lynch was satisfied with the way things ended: "I'm happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she insulted my business. She insulted my business, and I beat her with a wrestling move. That's all we need to know, the ref counted to three and I became 'Becky Two-Belts.'"

Neither Rousey nor Flair appeared on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania, but Lynch was twice attacked by Lacey Evans, who has been making her entrance, but not wrestling for the past several weeks.

It appears as though Lynch is set to defend at least one or perhaps both of her titles against Evans, but it also remains to be seen how Rousey or Flair may factor into the title scene moving forward.

