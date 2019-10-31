Warriors' Stephen Curry's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic first reported the news.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Curry would get an MRI to confirm the injury and timeline on Thursday but noted the initial diagnosis is a broken second metacarpal.

Curry, 31, had another brilliant season for the Warriors in 2018-19, averaging 27.3 points and 5.2 assists in 69 games. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from deep, and his total of 354 made three-pointers is the third-most in a single season in NBA history, trailing only the mark he set in 2015-16 (402) and James Harden this season (378).

He remains one of the NBA's most dominant offensive players, and this is a major blow.

Of course, the Warriors remain a talented team, with Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell available to pick up the slack while Curry and Klay Thompson are sidelined.

But injuries remain an issue for Curry at this stage in his career. He missed a handful of games to a number of knocks last season, including spraining his right ankle on several occasions and suffering a sprained left MCL late in the year. There's little doubt that the wear and tear of a long NBA season—combined with five straight appearances in the NBA Finals—are taking their toll.

While Curry is out of action, Russell will likely assume point guard duties.