Robert Kraft's Attorneys Say Releasing Explicit Spa Video Would Ruin Fair Trial

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The illicit massage parlor sting in Florida that ensnared Kraft is a reminder of how challenging it’s been to crackdown on underground prostitution operations. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have argued releasing the explicit video of him at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa could bias the jury in his trial, according to TMZ Sports

"If released, these ... videos are guaranteed to be broadcast all around the world, thereafter making it virtually impossible for Mr. Kraft to obtain a fair trial," the attorneys argued.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution after he allegedly paid for sex acts at the spa on two separate occasions.

There is a video allegedly capturing the acts on tape, but his lawyers said a release would cause him "irreparable harm," per the Boston Globe.

Emanuella Grinberg of CNN argued that jail time is unlikely for Kraft as a first-time offender, but the video is the bigger concern as it could damage his reputation.

Meanwhile, per TMZ, the latest court documents show attorneys also arguing on behalf of the masseuses, who are present in the video but are considered victims.

Media outlets, including the Boston Globe, have opposed the motion to seal the video footage.

