Unai Emery Says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Could Start vs. Napoli in UEL Clash

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start in Thursday's UEFA Europa League quarter-final opening leg against Napoli.

The Gabon international has been benched in Arsenal's last two games, but Emery said at a press conference on Wednesday that Aubameyang may be part of his XI at the Emirates Stadium, via Hayters TV:

Emery explained the club's record signing had been omitted from his starting lineup of late due to illness: "He had a small problem and has taken antibiotics for his illness. That's the main reason he didn't start those matches. For tomorrow he's getting better and can start or can play after."

Aubameyang came on at half-time when Arsenal trailed Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday but couldn't prevent a 1-0 defeat. He made a half-hour cameo against Newcastle United before that and assisted Alexandre Lacazette for the second goal in a 2-0 win on April 1.

The Gunners were missing injured duo Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny for the defeat to Everton, which saw them lose their grip on third place in the Premier League.

Emery added midfield anchor Xhaka and centre-back Koscielny each have a chance of returning against Napoli, per Goal's Charles Watts:

It's important that Arsenal take an advantage with them to the Stadio San Paolo on April 18, considering their away form has been so unreliable of late.

They've won only two of their last 12 games outside of the Emirates in a run that includes Europa League losses at BATE Borisov and Rennes in the round of 32 and 16, respectively.

It's also worth noting the aforementioned two away wins came against FA Cup opponents Blackpool and Huddersfield Town, the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Aubameyang has scored in three of his last four starts for Arsenal, all of which came at home in wins over Manchester United, Bournemouth and Cardiff City. While that bodes well for Thursday's odds, it's not encouraging that his last goal away from home was at Brighton & Hove Albion in December.

That said, the 29-year-old brings more to the lineup than goals alone and is still among the Premier League's top contributors:

Alexandre Lacazette has gained more attention as arguably Arsenal's most valuable attacker this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Emery's comments suggest both players could make it into his XI for the visit of Napoli, who are two matches without a win and lost 2-1 at Empoli in their last away game.