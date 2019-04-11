NBA Playoff Standings 2019: Final Regular-Season Records, Seedings and Bracket

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have home-court advantage through the playoffs.
The 82-game marathon that is the 2018-19 NBA regular season reached its conclusion Wednesday.

Now the real fun begins.

On the final night of the 2018-19 campaign, the Detroit Pistons clinched the last postseason spot. They'll take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as well as home-court advantage for the playoffs.

However, no Eastern Conference franchise sans LeBron James has won the NBA Finals since 2007-08. The road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy runs through the Westand more specifically, through the Golden State Warriors.

The first-round series begin Saturday and Sunday.

           

Final NBA Standings

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Toronto Raptors: 58-24
Philadelphia 76ers: 51-31
Boston Celtics: 49-33
Brooklyn Nets: 42-40
New York Knicks: 17-65

Central Division

Milwaukee Bucks: 60-22
Indiana Pacers: 48-34
Detroit Pistons: 41-41
Chicago Bulls: 22-60
Cleveland Cavaliers: 19-63

Southeast Division

Orlando Magic: 42-40
Charlotte Hornets: 39-43
Miami Heat: 39-43
Washington Wizards: 32-50
Atlanta Hawks: 29-53

       

Western Conference

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets: 54-28
Portland Trail Blazers: 53-29
Utah Jazz: 50-32
Oklahoma City Thunder: 49-33
Minnesota Timberwolves: 36-46

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors: 57-25
LA Clippers: 48-34
Sacramento Kings: 39-43
Los Angeles Lakers: 37-45
Phoenix Suns: 19-63

Southwest Division

Houston Rockets: 53-29
San Antonio Spurs: 48-34
Memphis Grizzlies: 33-49
New Orleans Pelicans: 33-49
Dallas Mavericks: 33-49

          

2019 Playoff Seeds and Matchups

Eastern Conference

No. 8 Detroit Pistons vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks
No. 7 Orlando Magic vs. No. 2 Toronto Raptors
No. 6 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
No. 5 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics

Western Conference

No. 8 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 1 Golden State Warriors
No. 7 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 2 Denver Nuggets
No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
No. 5 Utah Jazz vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

         

Key Season-Finale Results

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Bruce Brown #6 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a play during the game against the New York Knicks on April 10, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, b
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Heading into the closing day of the regular season, three Eastern Conference seeds―including one playoff berthand six Western Conference positions remained unfilled.

The Pistons took the easiest route to a postseason berth, toppling the New York Knicks 115-89. Detroit's win eliminated the Charlotte Hornets, who lost to the Orlando Magic anyway. Orlando settled for the seventh seed because the Brooklyn Nets toppled the Miami Heat in Dwyane Wade's final NBA game.

On the other side of the league, the Denver Nuggets put together a furious comeback to earn the No. 2 seed in the West. They finished a 99-95 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on a 15-0 run, setting up a first-round date with the San Antonio Spurs.

Until that surge, it seemed like the Houston Rockets would be the second seed in the West. Instead, the Rockets dropped all the way to No. 4 and will challenge the Utah Jazz in the first round.

The Portland Trail Blazers mounted a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Sacramento Kings and claim the third seed, cementing a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Warriors in the first round.

            

