Report: LeBron James 'Stunned' by Magic Johnson's Resignation from Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was reportedly "stunned" to learn that Magic Johnson stepped down as the organization's president of basketball operations on Tuesday night, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Shelburne wrote:

"League sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Johnson and Pelinka visited with James and his agent, Rich Paul, on Saturday. [Luke] Walton also participated in the meeting, a source told Shelburne. Johnson offered no indication that he was on the brink of leaving the team, sources said. Johnson said he did not tell James about his decision to leave before making his announcement, either."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.