Dwyane Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This NBA Season

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 10, 2019

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  10. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  14. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  15. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  16. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  17. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  18. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  19. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  20. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

Throughout the NBA season, Dwyane Wade made jersey exchanges with players as part of his retirement tour. Now he has a season-long collection of jerseys and can retire in style. Watch the video above for all of the epic moments between Wade and other NBA stars.


