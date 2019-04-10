Dwyan Morgan Charged with Flashing Laser in Tom Brady's Eyes in AFC Title Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Missouri resident Dwyan Morgan was issued a citation Tuesday on an allegation of disturbing the peace by flashing a laser in the eyes of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in January.

The Associated Press reported the update Wednesday, noting the count against Morgan is a municipal violation.

After the Patriots' 37-31 overtime victory over the Chiefs, William Joy of KMBC posted footage from station photographer Turner Twyman that showed the laser pointed at Brady:

The three-time NFL MVP didn't mention the laser following the contest, though.

"When you have 70,000 people cheering against you, it is pretty sweet when you win on the road," Brady told reporters. "It's a hard thing to do in the NFL and its a hard thing to do against the first-ranked team in the conference, who has been playing great all year and certainly played well at home."

New England went on to win Super Bowl LIII with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, giving Brady six championships.

Although Morgan's name wasn't previously released, a Chiefs spokesperson announced in early February that a fan was identified and received a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium.