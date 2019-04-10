Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City Must Improve in UCL to Be Rated as a 'Big Team'

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan has said Manchester City's results in the UEFA Champions League need to improve if they are going to be considered a "big team."

The Premier League side were well below their best in the quarter-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Sergio Aguero spurned a big chance to put City in front in the first period, as he saw a penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

Heung-Min Son struck in the 78th minute to give Spurs a memorable 1-0 win.

Speaking after the game, Gundogan said performances like Tuesday's must be eradicated if they want to be rated one of the continent's elite sides, per Sky Germany (h/t James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph):

"We were not brave enough in the game, there were many simple mistakes. I have the feeling that we are nervous in important Champions League games.

"We have always made the wrong decisions. In such games, we always want to do something special because it means: Champions League semi-finals. Sometimes less is more.

"After the missed penalty came the break. Such negative experiences always throw us back too much. If we put the penalty in, we would have taken Tottenham apart. That's how we got out of the game. That must not happen to a big team. That's why we're not there yet."

Here is a recap of the key moments in the game (U.S. only):

While the tie is far from over for City, the manner in which they played will provide some supporters with concern.

Pep Guardiola's side were in the ascendency in the game before Spurs took the lead, although they were far from fluid in attack. With Bernardo Silva injured, the manager also made the bold decision to leave Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane on the bench.

Additionally, he didn't call on either of those players until the 88th minute, giving them minimal time to make an impression.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent struggled to understand the logic behind such late changes:

Ahead of the game, Guardiola outlined why he opted to pair Gundogan with Fernandinho in midfield:

It was a deviation from the usual 4-3-3 system that has helped City keep in contention for four trophies in 2018-19.

Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fansite Grup14 was critical of the tactics deployed by the manager:

Gundogan has enjoyed some fine performances this season, although he's typically at his best when given some freedom to push forward. Against Spurs, it seemed clear he was instructed to protect the defence, and he was reserved in his passing.

City still have a chance to turn the contest around, and at the Etihad Stadium, a more attacking team will surely pose a bigger threat to the Spurs defence. However, a goal for the visitors will make for an uncomfortable evening for Guardiola, Gundogan and all associated with City.