WWE SmackDown Fallout: Superstar Shake-Up Hype Builds and More

Braun Strowman has been cooled down so significantly over on Raw that The Monster Among Men, once a Universal Championship contender, was left off the WrestleMania main card and relegated to the jobberific Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

After missing Monday's Raw, Strowman exploded through the curtain and confronted the dominant United States champion, Samoa Joe.

The two of them exchanged blows before Strowman got the best of The Destroyer, sending him to the sanctuary of the arena floor.

Not only did it create interest in an extended rivalry betwwen Strowman and Joe, it gave fans a taste of the fresh start SmackDown could be for Strowman.

After squaring off with, and beating, every major star on Raw, there really is nothing left for Strowman to accomplish outside of winning the Universal Championship. With Seth Rollins having just won the title, and Roman Reigns waiting in the wings, it is unlikely Strowman has a clear path to it.

SmackDown, though, is less crowded with legitimate top guys and could be the best option for The Monster to realize his potential and become the face of a brand.