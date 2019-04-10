Juan Mata Has Offer but Manchester United Future 'Not Yet Decided,' Says Father

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Juan Mata has a contract offer on the table from Manchester United, but he is considering his future at the club as there are other offers "from Champions League teams," according to the midfielder's father, Juan Manuel Mata.

Mata's United deal expires in June 2019, meaning he could leave the club for free in the summer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked and have reportedly made contact with the Spaniard's representatives, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain "have also shown interest," per Goal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently revealed he tried to sign Mata from Valencia when he was in charge at Barca.

Mata's father said there are offers from a number of clubs, but the 30-year-old will not leave Old Trafford to join a rival, per Cadena SER (h/t Jamie Smith of Goal):

"Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy. But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided.

"City? It would not be the ideal option. There are two options that do not [appeal]: Liverpool and City. We have to respect the Manchester United fans, he is held very dear here."

Mata is a fan favourite at United.

He joined the Manchester giants from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 for £37.1 million when David Moyes was in charge.

He has since made 158 appearances for the Red Devils in the league, netting 32 goals and providing 23 assists:

In Mata's first two full seasons at United, he played in 71 of their 76 league games.

Since 2016-17, though, his role has become more restricted. He still plays regularly, but he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

So far in 2018-19, for example, he has started only 13 times in the Premier League and twice in the UEFA Champions League.

Given he is entering the latter stages of his career, Mata would likely have to take a step down in quality in order to command a regular starting spot.

If he were to move to Barcelona, he would be an experienced squad player rather than a first-team regular, and it will be a similar situation if United persuade him to stay.

As such, he will likely end up at the club that offers him the best deal, because it could be the last major contract of his impressive career.