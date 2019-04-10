NBA Draft 2019: Round-Up of Expert Mock Drafts After NCAA Championship

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft is still two months away, but there is plenty of excitement building for the event.

Duke's Zion Williamson has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the eyes of many experts for most of the college basketball and NBA seasons.

The 18-year-old is likely going to change the track of the franchise that wins the NBA draft lottery, and we will know which team that is May 14.

While the majority of the spotlight will be focused on Williamson, there are other elite prospects earning strong grades across the board from experts.

Where the NBA draft prognosticators differ is after the No. 3 pick, as a handful of players could land in the final two picks of the top five.

Experts In Agreement Over Top-3 Picks

Given the total package that Williamson brings to the hardwood, it's no surprise most experts agree on the Duke freshman being the No. 1 overall pick.

Experts also agree on the two players who will land directly behind Williamson in the draft order.

Murray State point guard Ja Morant is No. 2 on most draft boards, while Duke's R.J. Barrett slides into the No. 3 spot.

As Chris Stone of the Sporting News noted, Morant excels at getting to the basket and setting up his teammates.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo pointed out that the 19-year-old's NCAA men's basketball tournament performance solidified his position high on most draft boards.

At the moment, the Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to have the No. 3 pick, but that could all change after the draft lottery.

For now, Barrett is predicted to land with the Cavs at No. 3, but there are some concerns about him needing the ball in an offense driven by Collin Sexton.

The 18-year-old, who had the ball in his hands for most stretches late in games for Duke, needs to make more adjustments to his shot selection and distribution, as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted.

Barrett might not be the best fit for the Cleveland offense, but he carries more upside than other potential first-round picks, which means we will likely see two Duke players drafted in the top three in June.

Opinions Differ After No. 3 Pick

Once Williamson, Morant and Barrett are selected, the list of talented prospects evens out, which means the team with the No. 4 pick could go in a few different directions.

Stone has a third Duke player going off the board at No. 4, with Chicago Bulls selecting Cam Reddish.

The fit for Reddish in Chicago would be on the wing for a squad that is trying to rebuild with a plethora of young pieces.

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver is the No. 4 pick in Woo's latest mock draft, as he states the sophomore guard is one of the best long-term prospects in the draft class.

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, who was injured for most of the college basketball season, is Wasserman's choice for the Bulls at No. 4.

Because Garland is coming off a meniscus injury that cost him valuable playing time, he will have to prove he is 100 percent healthy to teams during individual workouts and the NBA combine.

There's differing opinions on the No. 5 pick as well, with Stone mocking Culver to Atlanta, Woo putting Reddish fifth and Wasserman projecting Virginia's De'Andre Hunter to round out the top five.

All of the players mentioned above made solid cases for themselves throughout the college season, but which prospects land in which spots could depend on the needs of the franchises selecting below the top three.

